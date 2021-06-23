EOH taps IBM for iOCO chief commercial officer

EOH Holdings, the JSE-listed technology services group, has appointed IBM veteran Ziaad Suleman as chief commercial officer of its core iOCO business.

Suleman will join EOH on 1 July and will report directly into group CEO Stephen van Coller.

He will spearhead iOCO’s sales strategy, which is “to provide the market with best-in-class solutions for both the private and public sectors”, EOH said in a statement on Wednesday.

Van Coller said in same statement: “I am extremely excited to have someone of Ziaad’s calibre, with his extensive experience in the ICT industry across sub-Saharan Africa, joining our business.”

Suleman has a postgraduate honours degree in law (with distinction) from the University of Natal. He also obtained a business management qualification, with distinction, from the Gibs Business School. He spent 13 years at IBM, with the initial seven years as the head of legal and the last six years as the chief operations officer. He serves on the IBM South Africa board and executive committee.

Prior to joining IBM, Ziaad spent three years with Business Connexion (now BCX). He represents South Africa as the South African chair of the 4IR Digital Economy committee for the Brics formation of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He also co-chairs the ICT 4IR Public Private Growth Initiative (PPGI) presidential business advisory group and is the lead of the PPGI digital skills portfolio. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media