EOH to list on A2X Markets

JSE-listed IT services group EOH Holdings plans a secondary listing on A2X Markets, with its shares to available to trade from Friday, 13 August.

The group will retain its listing on the JSE and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listing on A2X, EOH said in a statement on Thursday.

“EOH’s decision to list on A2X will give our shareholders access to an additional platform with lower transaction fees,” said EOH group financial director Megan Pydigadu. “This is in line with the group’s commitment to continuously find ways to increase value for shareholders.”

The listing on 13 August will bring the number of instruments available for trade on A2X to 53 with a combined market capitalisation of over R4-trillion. Other firms listed on A2X include Naspers, Prosus, Sanlam, Sasol, Aspen Pharmacare, Exxaro, AVI, Mr Price, Growthpoint, Momentum Metropolitan and Famous Brands.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange that provides a secondary listing venue for companies. It is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank. It began trading in October 2017, with seven approved brokers that account for over 60% of market activity. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media