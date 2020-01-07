Eskom delays load shedding - for the matric results - TechCentral

Eskom will implement stage-2 load shedding in the early hours of Wednesday, later than it might otherwise have done so, to “accommodate the release of matric results”.

In a statement issued by the state-owned power utility late on Tuesday, it said it is implementing overnight load shedding “to maximise electricity availability during the working day”. This will take place between 1am and 6am on Wednesday.

“Owing to a loss of additional generation capacity, emergency reserves had to be extensively utilised to supplement capacity during the day (Tuesday). These now need to be replenished to meet tomorrow’s electricity demand,” it said.

In a strange twist, it said: “In order to give matriculants an opportunity to receive their matric results, the implementation of stage-2 load shedding has been delayed to 1am on Wednesday.”

It said this decision “will allow matriculants enough time to make their way home safely”.

Eskom said the system remains “unpredictable”, with unplanned breakdowns at 13.6GW on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday's planned rolling blackouts are the first since the weekend.