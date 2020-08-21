Eskom halts power cuts after recovering three coal units - TechCentral

Eskom has suspended planned power cuts, after returning to service overnight three generating units at coal-fired power stations, the state utility said on Friday.

More power cuts had been due on Friday in addition to three on consecutive days this week, but supply constraints had eased following the recovery of units at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile plants, the ailing utility said in a statement.

Unplanned breakdowns stand at 8.75GW, out of Eskom’s nominal capacity of 44GW, compared to breakdowns of more than 11.9GW at one stage on Tuesday.

Eskom’s struggles to power South Africa are one of the main obstacles to economic growth.

“Any significant deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice,” Eskom said. — Reported by Alexander Winning, (c) 2020 Reuters