Eskom moves to stage-3 power cuts - TechCentral

Eskom has implemented stage-3 load shedding due to further breakdowns at the Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations.

“Load shedding will be increased to stage 3 from 8am until 10pm on Thursday, after which it will revert to stage 2, as previously communicated,” Eskom said.

The power utility noted a slight improvement in generation performance on Wednesday but said load shedding was being implemented because of further breakdowns at its power stations.

“This is in order to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted. These emergency reserves are required to respond to emergencies in order to maintain stability of the national grid. Thereafter, stage-2 load shedding will be implemented,” Eskom said.

Breakdowns currently total 14GW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1.3GW of capacity.