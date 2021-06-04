Eskom suspends power cuts so parliament can meet - TechCentral

Eskom said it will suspend load shedding for five hours on Friday afternoon to allow MPs to attend a virtual sitting of parliament.

“In response to a request to Eskom from the deputy speaker of parliament, stage-2 load shedding will be suspended from 12pm to 5pm in order for a virtual sitting of parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills,” the utility said in a statement.

“Passing these bills is essential to keeping government operating, as without the relevant appropriations, there will be no funding for key state functions such as hospitals, law enforcement and other essential services.”

Eskom said it is able to suspend load shedding because large industrial consumers agreed to reduce their consumption “to support the country”.

“Eskom will also be required to utilise some emergency reserves during this period, thereby depleting some of the gains made over the past few days.”

As a result, load shedding will continue at stage 2 until 10pm on Sunday, Eskom said. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media