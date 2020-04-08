Eskom to lose R4-billion in revenue during 21-day lockdown - TechCentral

Eskom has told investors it doesn’t currently need to approach the government for more support, even as a Covid-19-related national shutdown slashes revenue.

The company needs to raise R89-billion this year and R56-billion of that will come from an existing state bailout, CEO André de Ruyter and chief financial officer Calib Cassim said on the call, according to investors who listened to it. Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha declined to comment.

“After accounting for the R56-billion of bailout funds committed this year, Eskom management estimates that it has R31-billion of funding needs for this year,” said Ali Dhaloomal, a London-based credit research analyst at Bank of America. “Eskom doesn’t see the need to ask for additional state support at this point of time.”

The plunge in electricity demand due to the mandatory closure of mines and factories has allowed Eskom to boost maintenance to 9.5GW

About 40% of the remaining funding required has been committed by development finance institutions; the balance will come in the form of structured products from banks, export-credit agencies and the sale of domestic bonds, the people said. They asked not to be identified as the call wasn’t open to the media.

In a discussion dominated by investor concerns about cash flow, the executives said the company could withstand a few more weeks of a lockdown if it was extended. An estimated revenue loss of R4-billion rand is anticipated for the three-week lockdown that began 26 March, they said.

Yields stay lower

The plunge in electricity demand due to the mandatory closure of mines and factories has allowed Eskom to boost maintenance to 9.5GW of capacity from 4GW. However, longer-term closures of plants for deeper maintenance will have to wait until the lockdown is lifted.

Yields on Eskom’s dollar bonds stayed lower after dropping earlier for the first time in eight trading days amid a resurgence of global risk appetite. The company’s US$1.25-billion of 2025 securities gained 1.8% to 70.3c on the dollar, driving the yield down 48 basis points to 16.22%. — Reported by Antony Sguazzin and Lyubov Pronina, with assistance from Paul Burkhardt and Robert Brand, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP