Eskom unplanned breakdowns fall to 12.1GW - TechCentral

In a statement on Friday morning, Eskom announced that it would stop stage-2 load shedding at 6am and would implement stage 1 until 11pm instead.

The power utility attributed the downgrade to an improved prognosis as some generating units return to service.

“Our pumped storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished, and we continue to work on the levels of diesel at our open-cycle gas turbine generators. These emergency reserves will be used to supplement generation capacity today.

“Our intention is, however, to use as little diesel as possible to manage our costs. Our diesel generators will therefore only be used in the event of emergencies to back up our other units,” said Eskom.

“Owing to inadequate maintenance for a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages or breakdowns which are 12 098MW as at 4am on Friday morning.” — SANews