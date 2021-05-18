Eskom warns of evening load shedding this winter - TechCentral

There is a heightened risk of load shedding during the evening peak of 5pm to 10pm throughout the coming winter, Eskom warned on Tuesday, as it suspended rotational blackouts that started on Sunday.

The state-owned utility suspended load shedding at 4am on Tuesday thanks to seven generating units returning to service. This is after the company lost 10 generation units on Sunday.

“This has helped ease the supply constraints and enabled Eskom to suspend load shedding at this point. However, this is currently insufficient to fully supply the evening peak. Stage-2 load shedding will therefore be implemented from 5pm until 10pm tonight (Tuesday),” it said.

It said the outlook for the rest of the week is expected to improve. However, the company warned there could be regular load shedding in the coming winter months.

“We are currently experiencing high evening peaks, which is typical of the winter demand period. Should there be any further deterioration in the generation capacity, load shedding may be necessary, most likely between 5pm and 10pm during the winter period.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media