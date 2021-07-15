Eskom warns it’s struggling to keep the lights on

Eskom warned on Thursday that it is struggling to keep the lights on, potentially adding to South Africa’s misery after days of violent looting across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.
The state-owned electricity monopoly said in a tweet at 3pm: “Our power system is under severe pressure. Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances.”
The warning comes as South Africa is in the grip of a winter system that has brought snow and sub-zero temperatures to many parts of the interior.
The weather is forecast to begin warming up over most of South Africa by the weekend, with a return to temperatures that are more normal for July. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media