Eskom warns of dark winter ahead as load shedding returns - TechCentral

Eskom will implement rolling blackouts nationwide at stage 2 from 4pm on Monday, the state-owned utility said in a statement.

“This latest load shedding has been caused by higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected as well as high breakdowns of generating units.

“The generation supply constraints will persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of load shedding,” it said.

Breakdowns currently total a massive 14.6GW of Eskom’s generating capacity. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media