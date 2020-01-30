 Load shedding rears its ugly head again - TechCentral
Energy

Load shedding rears its ugly head again

By No Comments

Rolling blackouts will return to South Africa on Thursday evening, Eskom said in a statement. The stage-2 load shedding will take place between 9pm and 6am on Friday.

The embattled state-owned power utility said the electricity system was “under stress” on Thursday morning and that it was using diesel generators to meet daytime demand.

“We have been using pumped-storage schemes and open-cycle gas turbines extensively in the past few days to supplement capacity, and we need to replenish these overnight,” it said.

“The risk of stage-2 load shedding remains for tomorrow (Friday) and into the weekend, but we will review the status of the system and communicate tomorrow morning.”  — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media

