Ethereum scales record peak before futures launch - TechCentral

Ethereum hit an all-time high on Thursday as investors bought the cryptocurrency before the launch of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.

Ethereum rose to record high of US$1 698.56. Bitcoin, the most popular crypto currency, also rose 1.2% to $38 120.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction with more mainstream investors. The euphoria boosted the total market value of all cryptocurrencies above $1-trillion for the first time earlier in January. — Reported by Stanley White, (c) 2021 Reuters