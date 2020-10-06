Ex-Nashua CEO Mark Taylor to head Ricoh Emerging Markets - TechCentral

Mark Taylor, the former CEO of Nashua and director of parent company, JSE-listed Reunert, has been appointed as CEO of Ricoh Emerging Markets.

Taylor, who stepped down from Nashua earlier this year to emigrate to the UK, had a longstanding relationship with Reunert, having joined the group in 2003 as CEO of Nashua Mobile.

He held that role for five years before joining Vodacom as managing executive of terminals and online & financial services between 2008 and 2012.

He will join the Japanese multinational company on 12 October. Nashua is Ricoh’s largest partner in Africa

He then returned to Reunert, again as CEO of Nashua Mobile, before being appointed as CEO of Nashua and as an executive director on Reunert’s board in November 2013.

Though Taylor had planned to retire following his departure from Nashua and subsequent emigration, he has now decided to take up the Ricoh job. He will join the Japanese multinational company on 12 October. Nashua is Ricoh’s largest partner in Africa.

“I will focus on driving growth in Africa and the Middle East. The focus is going to be on the international business and taking new products and services to the partners as they diversify their revenue, much like what we did at Nashua,” Taylor said in an e-mail.

Taylor, who will also join the Ricoh Europe extended board, said he will focus on ensuring Ricoh is “more of an ICT player, and not a just a print business”, he said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media