Expect rolling blackouts throughout Thursday, into Friday - TechCentral

Eskom lost additional generation capacity on Wednesday night and said it would therefore implement state-2 rotational blackouts throughout Thursday and into Friday.

Unplanned breakdowns rose to above 14GW, it said, while its emergency reserves were also insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day.

“Our teams continue to work tirelessly to return units from planned and unplanned outages. Owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages,” Eskom said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media