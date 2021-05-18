ExtremeCloud IQ: The art of network automation - TechCentral

This article is brought to you by Extreme Networks, in strong partnership with First Technology…

Automation and optimisation are rapidly becoming the foundation of modern business. To remain competitive in today’s market, it’s essential for businesses to implement robust network automation software and tools within their infrastructure.

From business operations to security management to data compliance, the evolving world of artificial intelligence and machine learning is unlocking astounding possibilities, allowing your business to pursue avenues that were once the stuff of science fiction.

Why is network automation important to the modern enterprise?

Modern IT departments need to be able to act with speed and consistency when it comes to managing traditional and cloud-native applications. With advanced network automation platforms, many of the menial IT tasks, such as network mapping and network testing, are fully automated.

Network automation allows your IT team to swiftly implement and optimise solutions, redirecting their focus to higher-tier objectives such as innovation. This positions your business to embrace the benefits of emerging technologies.

Create effortless, end-to-end networking experiences with ExtremeCloud IQ

Designed to streamline every aspect of your network, from deployment to maintenance, ExtremeCloud IQ takes a human-centric approach, helping IT and business focus on what’s really important to them instead of dealing with menial and time-consuming operational tasks.

Key benefits of ExtremeCloud IQ include:

Client, device and network 360: Get the complete performance, health, and security picture of every user and device in, around and part of your network.

Unified policy management: Granular template-based wired and wireless policy management for thousands of devices and sites.

Network health KPIs: Machine learning-derived data insights help IT easily identify and monitor network operational state at a glance.

Machine learning and AI-driven wired and wireless network management offering intuitive configuration workflows, real-time and historical monitoring, comprehensive troubleshooting and integrated network applications.

ExtremeCloud IQ is an industry-leading and visionary approach to cloud-driven networking, built from scratch to take full advantage of Extreme’s end-to-end networking solutions. ExtremeCloud IQ delivers unified, full-stack management of wireless access points, switches and routers, and enables onboarding, configuration, monitoring, troubleshooting, reporting and more.

Using innovative machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, ExtremeCloud IQ analyses and interprets millions of network and user data points, from the network edge to the data centre, to power actionable business and IT insights, delivering new levels of network automation and intelligence.

Astonishingly easy, incredibly smart

ExtremeCloud IQ operates on Extreme’s fourth-generation cloud services architecture, capable of supporting millions of infrastructure devices and hundreds of millions of clients per regional data centre. All Extreme cloud services components are hosted in secure SOC type-1 data centres with 24/7 monitoring, scheduled backups and built-in disaster recovery capabilities. The ExtremeCloud IQ offers rapid feature velocity, increased availability and advanced flexibility desired for modern access network management.

Position your business for the future. Download our latest e-book, ExtremeCloud IQ: The Art of Network.

Automation, to learn more about how Extreme Networks and First Technology can evolve your business through network automation.

Get in touch with us directly by contacting Jolene Strydom on jolenes@firsttechnology.co.za or 021 525 7000.