Facebook, partners expand scope of giant 2Africa cable system

Facebook and some of the world’s largest telecommunications carriers, China Mobile and MTN Group, are set to build a wider-than-earlier-planned giant subsea cable in Africa.

The companies plan to add the Indian Ocean island countries of Seychelles and Comoros, as well as Angola and a new connection to Nigeria, according to a statement released on Monday. This is in addition to a recently announced link to the Canary Islands and would bring connection-landings to 35 in 26 countries.

“The significant investment by Facebook in 2Africa builds on several other investments we have made in the continent, including infrastructure investments in South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” a Facebook spokesman said in an e-mail.

The project is part of Facebook’s long-held plans to lead the race to provide more reliable and faster Internet in Africa

The undersea cable sector is experiencing a resurgence, with Facebook and Google behind about 80% of recent investments in transatlantic links. The tech giants are seeking to tap growing demand for fast data transfers used for everything from streaming movies to social messaging and telemedicine. During the 1990s dot-com boom, phone companies spent more than US$20-billion laying fibre-optic lines under the oceans.

$1-billion

The project is part of Facebook’s long-held plans to lead the race to provide more reliable and faster Internet in Africa, a continent of more than 1.2 billion people with an increasing up take of smartphones. The US social media giant first announced plans for a new undersea cable in May 2020. That followed attempts to launch a satellite in 2016 to beam signal around the continent — but the SpaceX rocket carrying the technology blew up.

2Africa, set to be one of the largest subsea cable project in the world, will cost just under $1-billion, sources said last year. Manufacturing of the first segments of the infrastructure has started in the US, according to the statement. Nokia’s Alcatel Submarine Networks was picked to build the cable.

The marine surveys for the new sections of the cable will probably be completed by the end of the year, according to the companies. The 37 000km-long cable will connect Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

2Africa is expected to come into operation by 2024 and will deliver more than the combined capacity of all subsea cables that are currently serving Africa, according to the statement. Other project partners include Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group and Orange. — (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP