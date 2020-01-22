Fierce Eskom critic appointed as company spokesman - TechCentral

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, a fierce media critic of Eskom, has been appointed as the company’s new national spokesman.

In a surprising development, Eskom announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Mantshantsha to the role on a permanent basis, replacing Khulu Phasiwe, who resigned last year. He will start his new job on 1 February.

The outspoken Mantshantsha has regularly criticised Eskom in his column in the Financial Mail and in his writing on the Daily Maverick website. He is also known for his tough questioning of Eskom executives at company press conferences.

His appointment is a firm step from our side to strengthen our efforts to improve Eskom’s image…

“I am happy to announce Mantshantsha will be joining the Eskom team, in corporate affairs, as our media liaison,” said newly appointed CEO André de Ruyter.

“His appointment is a firm step from our side to strengthen our efforts to improve Eskom’s image, to add another layer of success to our media response strategies in order to be more direct and proactive when engaging with media and other interest groups.”

Mantshantsha was deputy editor of the Financial Mail until mid-2019, when he was appointed associate editor at the Daily Maverick.

‘Pivotal moment’

“We are pleased that Mantshantsha has agreed to join Eskom at this pivotal moment, where our need to create and maintain a positive public image of our company is at its peak, where there is heightened need for effective and proactive strategies to engage the media and other interested parties, and lastly to support the board, group chief executive and members of the executive committee,” De Ruyter said.

“His extensive media experience, specifically within the energy industry, will benefit his transition into Eskom and allow him to adapt quickly to this dynamic environment.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media