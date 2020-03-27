First Covid-19 deaths in South Africa - TechCentral

Two people have died of Covid-19, the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2, better known as the novel coronavirus. Both were in the Western Cape.

In a brief media statement, health minister Zweli Mkhize said one of the patients died in a private hospital and the other in a government hospital.

“We will announce more more details later on, when we announce the latest Covid-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday’s number and have tipped the 1 000 mark,” the health minister said.

Worldwide, there were 532 788 total infections and 24 077 deaths at the time of writing.

South Africa entered the first day of a three-week government-enforced lockdown on Friday meant to slow the rate of infection. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media