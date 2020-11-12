Fix the pain of managing top-up data Sims - TechCentral

As companies have embraced mobile working, many have realised that traditional mobile data connectivity options such as unmanaged APNs and open-ended corporate data contacts can be expensive and tricky to manage.

Some businesses have opted for more cost-effective top-up (also called hybrid) Sim contracts. These typically get allocated with a specific amount of data per month. When the data is depleted, the Sim stops working. This is great for managing costs and bill-shock but it becomes very tricky for managers to manage a Sim base at scale.

SIMcontrol is the solution, with a new product offering called Business Top-Up. From now on, managing your company’s top-up Sims is a piece of cake.

Building on its fully managed Business Prepaid offering, the SIMcontrol platform now also manages existing top-up contract Sims from all major mobile networks, including MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C.

With features such as automated, scheduled or manual data bundle recharges as well as balance monitoring and daily usage graphs, SIMcontrol takes the pain out of managing company Sim cards.

Always online

The easy-to-use online platform allows you to manage Sims from all networks on one central account. SIMcontrol automatically monitors and manages your existing base of top-up Sims, ensuring Sims are always topped up and online.

With over 10 years’ experience in Sim management, SIMcontrol can also help you choose the best Sim option for each type of deployment. SIMcontrol offers management of different Sim types from all major networks including Business Prepaid, Managed APN and Data Roaming options.

With SIMcontrol’s Business Top-Up you can easily move your existing Sims onto the SIMcontrol management platform with no downtime or device changes.

Let’s recap the benefits:

Manual or automated recharges on Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C;

Real-time Sim balance monitoring on MTN and Telkom;

Specialist technical support; and

No contracts – add or suspend Sims as needed.

Now, about that cake…

For more information, please visit simcontrol.co.za.