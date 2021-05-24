Flash-forward to better storage with Huawei OceanStor Dorado - TechCentral

When it comes to running a successful business, it is critical for companies to have quick access to data to keep their operations running at optimal performance. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are slowly but surely replacing hard disk drives (HDDs) for better performance as they are far more reliable than spinning disks.

Being an industry leader in the ICT distribution space, Pinnacle is always trying to provide its clients with solutions that will accelerate their businesses. Switching to all-flash storage is a good starting point. Making use of Huawei’s most recent hardware platform and the fully interconnected architecture of SmartMatrix, the Huawei OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6 provides users with symmetric active-active services in a basic and cost-effective all-flash SSD storage system suitable for non-core service scenarios. (Active-active system available only when running two or more devices in a stack.)

“The debate between all-flash and mechanical solutions is an ongoing one. However, clients need to realise the advantages of having no mechanical moving parts in their storage,” said Stefan van Niekerk, Huawei product manager at Pinnacle ICT. The cost of advancing to an all-flash storage system has been an obstacle for many businesses. But with the current promotion running on the Huawei OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6, clients are able to purchase All-Flash at the same cost as mechanical storage (subject to effective capacity comparison).

Huawei took the initiative to combine the efficiency of its Smart series with the reliability of its Hyper series to give users an intelligent storage solution specifically built for flash media, now at an unbelievable price.

According to Van Niekerk, deciding on the optimal storage solution is industry dependent. “The OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6 is great for non-core service scenarios, but every now and then you still encounter clients who may be wary to move over to all flash. In these instances, we would look at offering the client Huawei’s hybrid flash storage system, OceanStor 2600 V5.” Making use of a mixture of SSDs and HDDs, hybrid storage solutions offer an increased performance when compared to traditional HDD solutions and can be utilised in a variety of industries including education, government and healthcare.

For more information on all-flash and hybrid storage solutions available through Pinnacle ICT, contact Stefan van Niekerk on stefanv@pinnacle.co.za.

About Pinnacle

Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional. For more information about Pinnacle, visit our website www.pinnacle.co.za or contact our offices on +27-11-265-3000. You can also follow Pinnacle on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.