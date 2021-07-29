FNB, Capitec in tech hiring spree – here are the skills they want

First National Bank said on Thursday that it is looking to hire 300 technology professionals with expertise in areas such as software development and cybersecurity.

The announcement comes just two days after rival Capitec said it was also looking to hire 300 people in jobs “of the future” in the coming months.

FNB is looking to hire industrial engineers, software developers, cloud engineers, cybersecurity specialists, data and quant scientists, systems and solutions architects, test engineers, chemical and mechanical engineers, actuaries, business and systems analysts, customer and user experience specialists, and content and design specialists.

Investing in top talent with critical skills allows economies and businesses to unlock innovation, investment, global competitiveness and social upliftment

“The bank is calling for a collective effort to avail economic opportunities, better employment and career prospects to quell talent migration to overseas markets,” FNB said in a statement. It also hopes to encourage talent that has emigrated to return to South Africa (and other African markets).

CEO Jacques Celliers said: “Investing in top talent with critical skills allows economies and businesses to unlock innovation, investment, global competitiveness and social upliftment… Our response to this challenge starts with recognising the need to empower the youth with meaningful work experience.”

‘Placed quickly’

The application process for the new roles commences on 9 August. It said it will make the application process “as smooth and swift as possible, requiring that potential candidates submit an abbreviated CV, undergo a maximum of two interviews, and be placed as quickly as possible in these roles.”

On Tuesday, Capitec said it was looking to hire 300 new staffers.

The positions Capitec wants to fill over the next few months range from jobs for graduates to senior professionals such as business analysts, developers, analyst developers, data engineers and scientists, and business intelligence analysts.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie said in a statement that the company recently purchased Mercantile Bank as part of a plan to build a business bank based on the same fundamentals that made Capitec successful in the retail consumer market.

“This means they have campuses in both Stellenbosch and Sandton, making it convenient for talent to work from either hub,” Fourie said. “We’re fortunate to be growing and continuously hiring new employees at a time when there is a great hunger for job security.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media