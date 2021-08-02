FNB rolls out mobile ATMs in unrest-hit areas

First National Bank is deploying mobile ATMs in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng hit by recent large-scale looting as a temporary measure while it rebuilds infrastructure destroyed in the riots.

The mobile ATMs will be deployed in areas worst hit by the violence, the bank said on Monday. These ATMs have already been deployed in Dalton and Harding in KwaZulu-Natal, while other units will be installed at Jozini and Richmond. FNB is also deploying mobile ATMs to Vosloorus, Sebokeng, Diepkloof and Orange Farm in Gauteng.

“In areas where there was unrest, some of the infrastructure may take time to repair. As a result, in partnership with industry, communities and local government structures, FNB is expediting plans for alternative mobile solutions in the affected areas,” said Lee-Anne van Zyl, CEO of FNB Points of Presence, in a statement.

Our immediate plans have focused on mobile ATMs to help communities and Sassa grant recipients with cash needs

“Our immediate plans have focused on mobile ATMs to help communities and Sassa grant recipients with cash needs, and we are simultaneously working to deploy mobile branches in a matter of days. In line with the earlier industry commitment announced by Banking Association of South Africa, we’re also working with other banks to ensure that customers can use any bank’s ATMs without incurring Saswitch fees.”

Security

FNB will assess sites for security before deploying the mobile ATM solution. It also has 10 mobile branches on standby, which will “potentially” be placed in the affected areas “as and when we secure sites where it is feasible to have a mobile branch”.

“Our mobile branches will offer more services that our customers ordinarily access in a brick-and-mortar facility. We believe that these alternative measures will provide significant relief to communities as we continue to rebuild and restore the impaired infrastructure,” said Van Zyl.

Absa, meanwhile, has confirmed it is also deploying mobile ATMs to affected communities in parts of KwaZulu-Natal “to provide banking services and to alleviate pressure particularly for the pending Sassa payment period”. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media

