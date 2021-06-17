Former Telkom chairman Jabu Mabuza dies, age 63

The former chairman of both Telkom and Eskom, Jabu Mabuza, a widely admired businessman, died from Covid-19 complications on Wednesday, his family announced.

Mabuza, 63, resigned unexpectedly from Eskom in early 2020 after apologising for failing to meet a commitment to avoid power cuts during the holiday period. He had been appointed to lead the Eskom board shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC leadership in December 2017.

“Jabu lived his life so beautifully and committed to the transformation of South Africa’s economy,” the statement from his family read.

“He was a pillar of strength for his family, a dedicated servant of the country, an activist in empowering black entrepreneurs and committed to work for the transformation of corporate South Africa.”

Mabuza also served as chairman of various companies including casino and hotel owner Sun International and Anheuser Busch InBev’s African business following the merger with SABMiller in 2018.

He also served as the former group CEO of casino and hotel owner Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited, the president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and chairman of Business Leadership South Africa.

Busa president Sipho Pityana called Mabuza a “powerhouse in the South African economy”, adding in a statement: “I am at a loss for words. The passing of Jabu is tragic, devastating and a great loss for business and our country.” — Reported by Nqobile Dludla, (c) 2021 Reuters