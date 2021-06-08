Forrester study highlights value of customer intelligence - TechCentral

Customer service representatives (CSRs) address organisations’ toughest customer issues. Chatbots and interactive voice response (IVR) can handle simpler tasks and issues, but customers often seek human intervention when the problem is more complex. Yet your contact centre may struggle to deliver excellent experiences under these complex and high-pressure situations.

Customer intelligence tools can help your business improve the outcome of these interactions and experiences and empower representatives to be more confident and efficient in handling these high-pressure situations.

But to fully grasp the benefits of customer intelligence within the contact centre, you first need to understand what customer intelligence is.

What is customer intelligence?

Customer intelligence is the process of collecting large amounts of customer data and analysing it to develop the most effective ways to interact with customers. The intelligence that’s uncovered often reveals a deeper understanding of the voice of the customer to help build more meaningful relationships. Basically, customer intelligence is insights gleaned from vast amounts of customer conversations, across a range of channels, that are used to improve customer experience (CX), build customer loyalty and increase retention.

At CallMiner, customer intelligence is at the heart of everything we offer. Our platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyse every customer interaction across all channels at scale. This analysis provides actionable insights to improve the customer journey, contact centre performance and even business decisions across the enterprise.

We recently commissioned a study from Forrester Consulting to examine the latest trends in customer intelligence.

The study, The New Contact Centre Empowers Its People with Customer Intelligence, explores how contact centre leaders are increasingly leveraging customer intelligence tools to help prioritise the experiences of customer service representatives to improve CX. In fact, the study shows that nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents have increased their focus on improving the CSR experience by adopting AI and automation technologies to empower representatives to better serve customer needs.