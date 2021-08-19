Fortinet unveils next-gen firewall to secure hybrid data centres

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the FortiGate 3500F Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to protect organisations with hybrid data centres against the ever-growing threat landscape and ransomware attacks. FortiGate 3500F offers some of the industry’s highest performance numbers, including TLS1.3, with automated threat protection post decryption. Additionally, FortiGate 3500F is built with zero-trust network access (ZTNA) capabilities, further delivering consistent security and seamless user experience to any user at any location with its security-driven networking approach.

“Adding to our industry-leading NGFW portfolio, FortiGate 3500F offers high performance and integrated networking and security at hyperscale for hybrid data centres. With the FortiGate 3500F, Fortinet is the only vendor that natively integrates access proxy capabilities in its NGFWs to turn on zero-trust network access. Additionally, FortiGate 3500F further enables organisations to protect against evolving threats and rising ransomware attacks, delivering the industry’s highest security compute rating of 6x for performance compared to competitors – including TLS1.3 — to deliver consistent end-to-end security.” — John Maddison, executive vice president of products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet

Evolving threat landscape

With the shift to work from anywhere, organisations are adopting hybrid data centres to increase operational agility by deploying some resources across multiple clouds while keeping other business critical applications and data in on-premises data centres for compliance and control. As the data centre infrastructure becomes more distributed, however, the attack surface expands and more blind spots emerge, reducing visibility and increasing the potential for breaches and attacks. It’s critical for organisations to inspect encrypted flows to detect all type of attacks, especially malware that hides in secure channels, to prevent ransomware and the disruption of command and control attacks from stealing customer and corporate data.

Organisations also need a strategy to manage excessive implicit trust and provide inspection into the growing volume of encrypted traffic which is increasingly used by cyber adversaries to mask malicious traffic. Otherwise, organisations struggle to securely grow and accelerate digital transformation as their traditional security strategy and solutions can’t keep up with escalating business demands.

Securing users, data and applications everywhere

To address these challenges, FortiGate 3500F NGFW helps organisations ensure business continuity and advanced security for hybrid data centres. With the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating (SCR) of 6x IPsec, FortiGate 3500F NGFW secures the data centre edge, core and interconnect by providing ultra-fast secure data centre to data centre paths to build disaster recovery sites. It also enables organisations to secure data centre to cloud paths for cloud on-ramps with full compliance and controls. Other key highlights of the FortiGate 3500F include:

FortiGuard Security Services and Fortinet ASIC SPUs enable hyperscale protection for ransomware and advanced threats: FortiGate 3500F is powered by Fortinet’s purpose-built ASIC Security Processing Units (SPUs), like the NP7 and CP9. FortiGate 3500F offers the industry’s highest security compute rating of 6x for performance compared to competitors — including support of TLS1.3 — to detect attacks, like Zeus, Trickbot and Dridex, and protect organisations from network, application and file-based attacks and many other sophisticated threats. FortiGate 3500F also natively integrates with FortiGuard Security Services. This further helps organisations protect themselves against network anti-virus, mail security, anti-DDoS, and similar functions, like IPS and anti-malware solutions.

FortiGate 3500F is the only NGFW in the industry that natively integrates access proxy capabilities to enable ZTNA. This allows organisations to host applications anywhere with consistent policy controls to enable and secure hybrid workforce models with seamless and superior user experience. Seamless user experience through consolidation: Fortinet further delivers a security-driven networking approach with FortiGate 3500F, which combines security and networking capabilities, including Secure SD-WAN and ZTNA. An industry first, only Fortinet offers Secure SD-WAN, SD-Branch and ZTNA in one single offering.

Superior performance and advanced security

Powered by Fortinet’s ASIC SPUs, FortiGate 3500F offers some of the highest performance numbers for NGFW with 12x higher speeds than leading competitors. As a result, FortiGate 3500F delivers unparalleled performance levels and hyperscale to inspect, segment and secure locally hosted data and workloads at network speeds. Organisations are able to host business critical applications and provide secure access to corporate users, customers and partners.

Below is a comparison of the FortiGate 3500F compared against top firewalls on the market.

What customers are saying

“Fortinet’s NGFWs provides organisations like DTDC Express with industry-leading high performance, making it possible for us to remain agile and provide customers with superior user experience without compromising our security posture. With the increase in hybrid data centres and distributed users, Fortinet continues to innovate its Next-Generation Firewall portfolio with the FortiGate 3500F.” — Mrinal Chakraborty, executive vice president for IT & innovations at DTDC Express, India “Fortinet’s industry-leading NGFWs allow us to provide our customers with high performance and advanced security, which is especially essential to connect and secure today’s hybrid environments and workforce. The new FortiGate 3500F will enable us to deliver ZTNA capabilities and ransomware protection – both of which are critical to improving our customers’ security postures to combat the growing digital attack surface.” — Mark Miller, GM: south, at Kudelski Security

