Four new Icasa councillors sought

Boyce Maneli, who chairs parliament’s portfolio committee on communications, has called for nominations for suitably qualified people to fill four vacancies at the council of communications regulator Icasa.

“Three vacancies will be filled immediately, whereas the other one will be filled in January 2022 when the term of office of the relevant councillor expires,” Maneli said.

The Icasa Act requires that persons appointed to the council must be South African citizens permanently residing in the country and committed to fairness, freedom of expression, openness and accountability.

Candidates must be representative of a broad cross-section of the population of South Africa and possess suitable qualifications, expertise and experience in the fields of, among others, broadcasting or operations, public policy development, electronic engineering, law, information technology, content in any form, consumer protection, education, economics, finance, or any other related expertise or qualifications.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 23 July at 4pm. No late submissions will be considered.