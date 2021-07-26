Free APN migration ensures 50% saving with execMobile’s managed mobile data

ExecMobile offers month-to-month mobile data rates, saving you 50% on corporate mobile data costs. The company’s Sim management platform, SIMpliCity, makes it easy for organisations to manage large numbers of Sims across their user base, optimise connectivity costs and fully manage different subscribers in real-time, on a trusted online portal.

“Allow us access to your APN contract with Vodacom or MTN, and we will provide visibility of those Sims on our SIMpliCity platform at no cost. SIMpliCity offers better visibility of your existing APN Sim base while we move overage Sims or those which have expired to our solution, until the APN can be terminated,” says Casper Spies, head of sales at execMobile.

Here are six great reasons to migrate:

Month-to-month contacts

Companies need flexibility as employees move in and out of the office. Work-from-anywhere users are consuming much more mobile data than before, so we ensure no long-term commitments for needs that vary monthly.

Cost savings

“APNs are dead. Why pay R1 000 per employee per month for 10GB when we charge R299 (70% saving)? At 20GB, APN users would pay R2 000/month, or only R399 with execMobile (80% saving),” says Spies.

Cloud-native

APN network and security architecture is outdated for cloud-based applications (Microsoft 365, Teams, Amazon Web Services). APNs were designed for an era when access to the head office data centre was needed. We enable direct Internet access from the user’s Sim.

Security

We offer new age “Sase” (secure access service edge) solutions (NetMotion, zScaler), perfect for remote users while allowing central policy management for all users, including those based in the office.

Flexibility

APNs are rigid, with 24-month contracts for a specified operators’ data bundle size. With execMobile, you can choose the network operator or data allowance monthly.

Control

APNs offer substandard mobile operator portals, control and reporting. We offer SIMpliCity!

Contact us at sales@execmobile.co.za for more information.