Free DStv Now channel list expands to 16 - TechCentral

MultiChoice Group has added to the number of free channels available on its DStv Now streaming service. The channels are available to both DStv and non-DStv subscribers.

Two new channels have been added, taking the total number of freely available channels to 16.

“In response to the unfolding pandemic situation, MultiChoice worked with local and international news channels in mid-March to add 24-hour news coverage to the DStv Now free service… The intent was to help all South Africans stay up to date with announcements and developments, and the results so far are encouraging. Usage of the service has increased 20% since the lockdown began, and peak usage is up 80% compared to pre-crisis peaks,” the broadcaster said in a statement on Friday.

A website is available for parents to download worksheets and information sheets to work through with expert teachers

MultiChoice has now added educational content to the free service with the Mindset PoP channel. “The channel aims to prepare children for when schools re-open. Mindset PoP will deliver live lessons daily, with six fresh hours every day,” it said. “A website is available for parents to download worksheets and information sheets to work through with expert teachers. Lessons are based on the South African Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (Caps) and are also aligned to the Cambridge curriculum.

The full list of channels available to non-DStv customers on the DStv Now free service: 100 – DStv; 180 – People’s Weather; 238 – SuperSport Play; 313 – PBS Kids; 317 – Mindset PoP; 320 – Channel O; 343 – TBN; 400 – BBC World News; 401 – CNN; 402 – Sky News; 403 – eNCA; 404 – SABC News; 405 – Newzroom Afrika; 405 – AlJazeera; 414 – Euronews Now; and 417 – Africanews. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media