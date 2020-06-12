Frogfoot extends free fibre upgrades indefinitely - TechCentral

Vox-owned fibre-to-the-home infrastructure provider Frogfoot Networks said on Friday that it will extend free line speed upgrades, introduced during South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown, indefinitely.

The promotion, which has seen most Frogfoot customers’ line speeds doubled at the same price they were paying previously, will now be re-evaluated on a monthly basis.

The company has seen higher customer demand for fibre than before the lockdown was announced, it said.

According to Shane Chorley, Frogfoot’s head of sales and marketing, people tend to underestimate their bandwidth requirements. The more they have, the more they use.

“Since the Double Up campaign began in April, Frogfoot has noticed that customers on 10Mbit/s and 20Mbit/s packages who had their line speeds doubled now consume about 30% more data,” he said.

“We have received great feedback from customers who have been enjoying the promotion across the country and some have already indicated that they would like to upgrade their links permanently.”

Various other home fibre providers, including Openserve and Vumatel, have announced initiatives during the lockdown to provide more bandwidth to their customers at the same price points. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media