Frogfoot joins Vumatel in doubling fibre line speeds - TechCentral

Vox-owned fibre-to-the-home operator Frogfoot has joined rival Vumatel in promising to double line speeds for consumers stuck at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

TechCentral reported last week that Vumatel would work with Internet service providers double line speeds for free for customers from 1 April to 31 May 2020 due to increased demand for work-from-home applications and video streaming services. Some fibre ISPs, including Cool Ideas, have agreed to pass the benefit onto their clients.

Now Frogfoot has come to the party, promising to move customers to higher line speeds for three months, from 1 April to 30 June 2020, also free of charge.

We want to help alleviate the pain of working from home and bring faster speeds to those who need the extra boost

“The line speeds of current customers will automatically be increased from 1 April, while new customers can still order their preferred package and will benefit from this speed upgrade from when their service goes live until the end of the promotion,” Frogfoot said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We understand that the effects of Covid-19 are having a massive impact on us all. We want to help alleviate the pain of working from home and bring faster speeds to those who need the extra boost,” said Frogfoot sales head Shane Chorley.

George, PE excluded

“The lockdown is likely to place huge pressure on users’ available bandwidth, with parents having to carry on with work — including using online or cloud-based applications, downloading and uploading huge work files, and participating in numerous video-conference calls — while children will want to keep in touch with friends, access educational material, play online games and stream videos.”

However, users in George and Port Elizabeth won’t benefit “due to network constraints”, Frogfoot said. There are some “added terms and conditions to the promotion, and customers are urged to contact their Internet service provider for more information”, said Chorley. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media