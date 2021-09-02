Gauteng moves to fix driving licence renewal mess

The Gauteng department of roads & transport has launched the “request a slot” campaign aimed at addressing the renewal of drivers’ licences backlog. The campaign started on Wednesday and will continue until 31 March next year.

MEC for roads & transport Jacob Mamabolo presented the initiative to the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on roads & transport. The committee is optimistic that the initiative will be of great assistance to motorists in renewing their driver’s licences.

At a special committee meeting held on Wednesday, the department shared detailed plans to deal with the backlog following the announcement by transport minister Fikile Mbalula on the extension of drivers’ licence renewals to 31 March 2022.

Motorists are advised to request a slot online and on the Android app RenewOnline_GP, which will be launched soon

Plans include renewal facilities at selected Gautrain stations and more driver’s licence testing centres (DTLCs) with extended operating days and hours from 7am to 9pm at some, with the introduction of biometric systems to accelerate efficiency in service delivery.

The committee has encouraged Gauteng citizens to use the avenues that have been made available by the department to renew their licences and not wait for the 11th hour.

For licence renewal, motorists are advised to request a slot online at online.natis.gov.za and on the Android app RenewOnline_GP (to be launched soon on the Google Play store).

Motorists can also renew their driver’s licences by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or [email protected].