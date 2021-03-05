Get flexibility and reduced TCO with HP Integrated Financial Solutions - TechCentral

Funding technology is more crucial than it has ever been. Covid-19 has emphasised the reliance that businesses have on technology as the catalyst to restore pre-pandemic services and service levels.

An investment in digital transformation, if well managed and well maintained, offers a way for businesses to restore their financial health.

According to the latest forecast by Gartner, worldwide IT spending is projected to total US$3.8-trillion in 2021, an increase of 4% from 2020.

John-David Lovelock, distinguished research vice president at Gartner, said that although there have been unique stressors imposed on all industries as the pandemic unfolds, the enterprises that were already more digital going into the crisis are doing better and will continue to thrive going into 2021.

However, while the reliance on new technologies is rising rapidly, IT budgets are tight at best. Most IT departments say their budgets are flat or shrinking as organisations look for ways to decrease spending on equipment.

Many businesses today have an immediate need to preserve cash flow, defer or reduce expenses and alleviate IT constraints. At HP Integrated Financial Solutions, we can assist businesses with flexible possibilities for technology and keep the total cost of ownership down.

Upfront cost savings

We have come up with a flexible financing and leasing solution to help organisations acquire the technology they need, thereby increasing your bottom line by delivering cost savings upfront whilst maximising operating efficiencies.

You can free up your cash reserves for core business activities or redirect cash into appreciating assets that are needed to carry out key business functions. This allows organisations to save one more employee from being retrenched or a company door to remain open longer.

In addition, our asset management and asset tracking solution will help you effectively manage your assets during the duration of the lease. Our asset tracking tool performs real-time tracking of all networked assets and will give you complete visibility so you can stop guessing what assets you have deployed across your organisation.

HP Integrated Financial Solutions would like to offer you a great opportunity to help you overcome budget issues while allowing you to upgrade to the latest HP products that will benefit your business:

You can refresh your technology at a fixed interest rate of 1.25%¹;

Avoid increased maintenance and operating costs from ageing IT;

Preserve cash with flexible payment options; and

Gain the flexibility to upgrade or expand.

At HP Integrated Financial Solutions, we continue to strive to help our clients increase their bottom line by delivering cost savings and operating efficiencies.

¹This offer is subject to credit approval and deal size. Terms and conditions for the campaign. Minimum deal size of R200 000 subject to credit approval and the required documentation. Rate assumed on a 36 month quarterly in advance FMV agreement.

About HP Integrated Financial Solutions

At HP Integrated Financial Solutions, our goal is to help organisations acquire the right equipment they need to support their business goals and succeed in a competitive market. We combine market-leading HP products with an effective financial and asset management solution to keep the total cost of ownership down. Unlike capex that is required upfront or a traditional bank loan that includes interest payments, we offer subsidised finance. You only pay for a portion of the equipment for the period that it’s useful in your environment. This pay-for-use model offers full scalability, complete flexibility, better resource management and more agility in a constantly changing business world. Connect with HP Integrated Financial Solutions on Instagram.