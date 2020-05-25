Getting things done remotely? It's easier with fibre to the home - TechCentral

Remote working isn’t a trend – it’s a way of life that’s going to be a reality for most of the global workforce. This is according to a survey by Global Workplace Analytics and FlexJobs. The report found that over the last 10 years, the number of people working from home has grown by over 91%.

Your company has sent you home to work from there for the foreseeable future, meaning you’re going to be spending a lot more time out of the office and at your desk in your study (or dining room table).

Now that you’ve stocked up on the essentials from the shops and the shelves are empty, it’s time to plug in and get down to business. Tasks like research, scheduling meetings, sending follow-up e-mails and holding said meetings (virtually) require three important traits from your Internet connection: security, reliability and stability – all key benefits of a fibre line.

1. Security

You’re responsible for looking after your company’s physical property, but when it comes to virtual security, a fibre line will help protect information. Unlike regular copper lines, fibre-optic cables are not easily tapped into or prone to interference.

This means, with the combination of your employer’s antivirus software, any documents and files you create, send or downloaded are safe from hackers.

2. Reliability

Employees lose up to one week’s productivity annually because of slow Internet connections. If you’re at home, a lagging line could see you turn to another activity (hello dirty dishes) and throw you off track – potentially disrupting productivity and getting you into trouble with your employer.

According to ResearchGate, fast Internet access is widely considered to be a productivity-enhancing factor.

A fibre line in your home means more reliable performance, increased uptime and a stable connection. Files that would ordinarily take a long time to upload, take seconds.

3. Stability

An unstable connection doesn’t just slow down productivity, you could lose an hour’s worth of work – just like that. A seamless transition from your desk at work to your home is possible with fibre. This budget-friendly option not only offers high speeds, but can also be upgraded when you know the demand will be higher than usual.

With the kids turning your lounge into a classroom over the next couple of weeks, and your spare bedroom becoming a home office, taking advantage of the fibre revolution has never been easier.

Reliable, high speed and just about everywhere makes fibre the go-to technology for home and business users.

