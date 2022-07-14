Good news! Eskom to dial back load shedding

Good news for South Africans hit hard by weeks of severe load shedding is that the rolling power cuts are expected to lessen in intensity this weekend and into next week.

Eskom said Thursday’s stage-4 load shedding, between 4pm and midnight, will likely be the last time it implements cuts of this severity for the foreseeable future.

Power cuts will be implemented between stages 1 and 2 for most of next week, the state-owned utility said. This is as more generating units return to service following the recent unlawful industrial action.

The load shedding forecast is now as follows:

Thursday, 4pm to midnight – stage 4

Friday, 5am to midnight – stage 3

Saturday, 7am to 4pm – stage 1

Saturday, 4pm to 10pm – stage 2

Sunday, 4pm to 10pm – stage 2

Monday, 5am to 4pm – stage 1

Monday, 4pm to midnight – stage 2

Tuesday, 4pm to midnight – stage 2

Wednesday, 4 pm to midnight – stage 2

Thursday, 4pm to midnight – stage 2

“As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages,” Eskom said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media