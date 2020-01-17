Google hires ad industry boss to lead South Africa operation - TechCentral

Google has hired advertising industry veteran Alistair Mokoena as its new country director for South Africa. Mokoena replaces Luke Mckend in the role.

Mokoena most recently served as Ogilvy South Africa CEO and has a “long history in the South African advertising sector and is well known and respected”, Google said in a statement on Friday.

He will take up the post in April and will oversee commercial business for Google South Africa.

Prior to serving as CEO, Mokoena was MD of Ogilvy South Africa, having also worked at Absa, South African Breweries, Tiger Brands, Unilever and Mondelez.

He has an LLB from Rhodes University, an MBA from Mancosa and is working toward a PhD from the North West University School of Business.

He chairs the board of the Interactive Advertising Bureau and was recently appointed Professor of Practice by the Johannesburg Business School. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media