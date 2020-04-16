GoPro to cut more than 20% of its workforce - TechCentral

GoPro said it will cut more than 200 jobs, shift the company’s sales operation to market its digital adventure cameras directly to consumers and withdraw its 2020 financial guidance in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operational changes, staff reductions of more than 20% and cuts to office space will save US$100-million in 2020, and reduce expenses next year to $250-million, the San Mateo, California-based company said on Wednesday in a statement. GoPro said its shift to direct sales will mean a stronger focus on its website. The company said it still will use retail outlets for a small number of regions where such sales are preferred by consumers.

“We have a clear opportunity to super-serve consumers’ demand for our products in a more direct and efficient manner which can have a positive impact on the profitability of our business,” CEO Nick Woodman said in the statement.

While withdrawing its forecast, GoPro said its expects to report first-quarter revenue of $119-million and an adjusted loss in the mid-30c/share. The company sold 700 000 cameras in the period, and said the staff and operational changes won’t affect its 2020 product road map, which will include new devices and services. — (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP