Here are all the flights cancelled by SAA - TechCentral

Here are all the flights cancelled by SAA

South African Airways has cancelled international flights between Johannesburg and Munich along with a range of local flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town and Johannesburg and Durban.

The airline said in a statement on Tuesday that it is “consolidating selected domestic flights” and is working with its sister airline, Mango, to accommodate affected passengers.

SAA has cancelled the following domestic flights:

It is also cancelling services to and from Munich. Affected passengers will be accommodated on flights to London Heathrow and Frankfurt in Germany, it said.

The following Munich flights have been cancelled:

“These decisions are in line with SAA’s usual policy of reviewing flights and consolidating services with low demand,” it said.

“Furthermore, during the current process of business rescue, these cancellations represent a responsible strategy to conserve cash and optimise the airline’s position ahead of any further capital investment.”

It said the consolidation on the Cape Town route is “necessary as SAA has been operating training flights for pilots on the new, state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft on this route before transferring the new planes to international routes”.

“The introduction of these larger aircraft has resulted in temporary surplus capacity on the route,” it added.

“SAA will be reviewing further possible flight schedule amendments over the coming days.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media