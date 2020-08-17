High risk of load shedding all week, Eskom warns - TechCentral

Due to the unavailability of several generation units, the power system will be severely constrained this week, according to state-owned electricity monopoly Eskom.

Some power units are expected to return to service on Monday, the utility on Sunday.

The return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed, while units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati and Kendal, and two units at Hendrina, have been shut down.

Eskom reminded citizens that the aged generation infrastructure is “unreliable” and “volatile”.

“While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may tip the country into load shedding,” it said.

Eskom last implemented load shedding on Friday, 14 August.