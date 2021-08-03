Watch | High-speed analytics – the modern business differentiator

In this highly pertinent webinar, IBM Gold Business Partner BITanium, IBM and Discovery Health discuss the role of high-speed analytics (HSA) in modern business.

Join Matthew Zylstra, an actuary at Discovery Health; Slawomir Kumka, an executive director at IBM and head of IBM Poland R&D Lab; and BITanium chief technology officer Douglas Clarke in a fascinating discussion on how business is turning the growing flood of data into valuable insights.

Zylstra, Kumka and Clarke work through the “whats” and “whys” relating to rapidly growing data sets, and organisations’ challenge to provide meaningful insights from magnitudes of siloed data.

The discussion addresses data sources, data quality and quality assessment, all the way through to delivering business value at scale (and at speed). They look at common mistakes and pitfalls, where money gets chewed up, and how to set up HSA so that even small and medium enterprises have access to this game-changing technology.

Instead of setting your sights on “conquer the world” systems, the team advises to take a small business problem, find the data, make sure it’s governed, and fix the problem. Failures happen when an IT-driven rather than a business-driven approach is taken.

