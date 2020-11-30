How CallMiner is helping African Bank retain and grow its client base - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral talks to African Bank CIO Penny Futter and the bank’s executive of credit and data science, Vere Millican, about their decision to deploy advanced speech analytics software from CallMiner.

Frank Sherlock, CallMiner’s vice-president for international markets, also joins the podcast to talk about the company and how speech and interaction analytics software works and what it can do for clients.

Futter begins the conversation with an overview of African Bank, how big it is and its target market. She then explains how the investment in CallMiner’s Eureka speech analytics platform supports the bank’s business strategy.

Millican then explains how the CallMiner relationship come to be and why the bank chose the company’s solutions. He explains what African Bank is able to do with the technology and what they’re hoping to achieve with the technology in the near term.

Sherlock explains how speech analytics and interaction analytics can help companies in their digital transformation journeys, before wrapping up the discussion by talking about where he sees the relationship with African Bank going in future.

