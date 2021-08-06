How Sean Sanders is building Revix into a crypto powerhouse

Sean Sanders, founder and CEO of Revix, joins Daniel Robus in this episode of the podcast to talk about why he started the cryptocurrency investment company and his plans for the future.

It’s an interview with a difference, though, with a strong focus on building a fintech business in South Africa, why he moved back to his hometown of Cape Town after a stint in the UK, and his thoughts on leadership, team development and learning – and making mistakes along the way.

As a self-confessed “control freak”, Sanders is dealing with his own insecurities of empowering team members and allowing for failure. It’s a journey of self-discovery, he explains in the podcast, all while making a big impact in the South African investment market.

