How the Da Vinci Institute is pivoting online with the cloud and FuseForward - TechCentral

How the Da Vinci Institute is pivoting online with the cloud and FuseForward

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral chats to FuseForward MD Premie Naicker about the proof of concept the Amazon Web Services partner is involved with at the Da Vinci Institute.

FuseForward, a Canadian company founded in Vancouver, opened its office in South Africa about 18 months ago. It saw an opportunity to open an office in the country to coincide with the launch of Amazon Web Services’ data centres in Cape Town.

Education is a big focus for FuseForward and its contract with the Da Vinci Institute is significant, Naicker says in the podcast (watch or listen to it below).

Da Vinci’s executive dean for research and institutional partnerships, HB Klopper, joins Naicker to discuss the proof of concept and the impact it has had, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Taking remote, online-based education into homes or into remote areas presents real challenges, Klopper says in the podcast, but the potential is there to do amazing things using modern, cloud-based technology, he says.

But pivoting to online education is not simply about recording lectures and delivering these online, says Klopper. Rather, there needs to be proper interactivity with students to ensure a rich exchange of ideas, which then facilitates meaningful learning.

Naicker and Kloppers discuss the best practices coming out of solutions implemented in online education during Covid-19 and where the sector is going.

