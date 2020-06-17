How to build a new smartphone app for your business - TechCentral

How to build a new smartphone app for your business

Having a good online presence and a great mobile app is crucial for companies to prosper in the fast-changing business environment.

Without a strong online and mobile strategy, a company will lose ground to its competitors and struggle in the post-Covid-19 world.

While a quality website is a good first step, a well-designed smartphone app is now a must-have for many businesses. Smartphone apps improve communication with clients, create customer loyalty, and give a company a competitive edge.

Building a new smartphone app can be a daunting task and many businesses do not know where to start

To have your company logo with your app on the home screen of your clients’ smartphones is also the best marketing real estate you can get. This is why many businesses are now investing in new smartphone apps, or improving on their current apps, to stay relevant.

It is, however, not only consumer-facing apps like Uber and Airbnb which are changing the way people do business. Many businesses have launched internal company apps to improve their operational efficiency and increase staff productivity. This is particularly important in the current environment where remote working has become the norm.

Internal company apps also offer secure communications, company alerts, location-based task tracking, and task automation.

Building an app for your company

Fortunately, Codehesion can help.

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier smartphone app development company and takes care of everything — planning, designing, building and launching the app.

Their experienced app developers also help companies with the strategy around the app, advice on which features to include, and listing it on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said their experience helps them guide clients on which type of app will work best for their business. He encouraged companies who are looking for a new Android or iOS app to contact them via their website.

Codehesion offers South African businesses a free and easy consultation process which removes all risk, Beyers said.

For a risk-free consultation, contact Codehesion here.