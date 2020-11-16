Huawei goes borderless with its new Huawei MateBook X Pro - TechCentral

The brand new MateBook X Pro Borderless Experience from international technology giant Huawei will soon be available in South Africa. And this is no ordinary laptop. It is the embodiment of what Huawei believes is the future of personal computers: smarter, easier to use, simpler to integrate with other devices and capable of adding value to your life in every scenario.

Welcome to Huawei’s flagship laptop and to a whole new world of computing.

The new MateBook X Pro series has taken the aesthetics and performance of Huawei’s existing MateBook product line to new heights, with an elegant new design and powerful capabilities. Specifically tailored for business elites and content creators who demand more from their devices, here’s what you can expect from the Huawei MateBook X Pro.

Sleek, ultra slim and boasting Ultra FullView display

Weighing in at just 1.33kg, the Huawei MateBook X Pro is super sleek, ultra-slim and highly portable. It also features a 91% screen-to-body ratio, which makes your viewing experience borderless and unhindered by the screen’s surrounding bezels. In fact, Huawei has inserted a 13.9-inch screen in a chassis that its competitors usually use for 12-inch screens.

This Ultra FullView Display delivers all content in incredible 3K definition. That means that every photograph you view or movie you watch will be perfectly crisp, clear and vibrant. The display is also conveniently sized at a 3:2 aspect ratio, which allows Microsoft Office apps and other productivity tools to show more content, giving you a better view of what you’re working on.

Seamless, easy and safe

Huawei is using the advanced start and wake-up technology it incorporates into its smartphones in its new laptop. A simple fingerprint power button now allows you to start, wake up and log into your Huawei MateBook X Pro quickly and seamlessly. This feature is user friendly and safe; all biometric information is stored in a discrete security chip.

Security is also often a concern when it comes to laptop cameras. To protect their privacy, many users cover up this rarely used tool with tape. The recessed camera on the Huawei MateBook X Pro solves this problem. This camera discreetly sits on the keyboard, and all users need to do to use it is press it and it will pop up. This is a helpful safeguard for those who are concerned about privacy.

No compromise on performance

Yes, the Huawei MateBook X Pro is ultra-slim, light and compact, but it’s also very powerful. It’s powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core processor, which means it’s always able to keep up, no matter the demands you place on it. It also has all the necessary specs to deliver a smooth and stable image processing, video editing, movie viewing and gaming experience.

What’s more, the Huawei MateBook X Pro’s data transfer abilities, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Bluetooth transmissions speeds are world class. And it comes with a 56Wh battery, which is doubly impressive given its compact design. With a battery like this, you can browse Web pages for up to 11 hours, watch videos for up to 13 hours or work for up to 15 hours.

That’s not all. The MateBook X Pro also comes with a quad speaker, which offers improved sound, and four microphones for long-distance listening. Huawei Share, which is built into the Huawei MateBook X Pro, enables multiple devices to interact seamlessly, and multi-screen collaboration can easily be run between Huawei MateBooks and smartphones. Say goodbye to cables and third-party apps – this is how connectivity should be.

As the pioneering product of a brand known for pushing the boundaries of technology innovation, the Huawei MateBook X Pro has to be experienced to be believed.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro will be available at a recommended retail price of R34 999 on pre-sale from 23 November from www.huaweistore.co.za, Takealot, Computer Mania and Incredible Connection. The product will be officially launched on 1 December 2020.