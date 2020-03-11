Calling all developers: Join Huawei Ads for better traffic monetisation - TechCentral

Huawei has announced its Huawei Ads recruitment programme, inviting developers from around the world to join the programme and receive myriad benefits.

Huawei Ads is dedicated to one-stop traffic monetisation for developers. Based on Huawei device capabilities, Huawei Ads helps developers across the world to obtain high-quality ad content, enriched user experience, quick implementation and high-profit monetisation, all leading to business growth.

After running for three years in China, Huawei Ads has attracted a large number of global brands and performance-based advertisers. It was launched to markets outside China on 15 January 2020. With powerful ad-tech innovation and ecosystem advantages, Huawei Ads provides feasible solutions to address monetisation issues for developers:

High revenue: Huawei Ads provides developers with high-quality ad resources, high fill rates and competitive eCPMs based on its close partnership with a large number of advertisers.

An attractive incentive policy: The platform offers the most appealing revenue sharing policy in the industry, bringing larger revenues for developers. Developers will receive 90% of ad revenue in 2020 and 80% in 2021. After the incentive period, revenue sharing would return to 7:3, which means developers can get 70% of ad revenue. The sooner developers join, the more money they can earn.

Various innovative ad formats: Huawei Ads provides mainstream ad formats, including native ads, rewarded ads and banner ads. It is worth mentioning that Huawei Ads enables app installs from performance-based ads with just a single tap, ensuring that users can enjoy an uninterrupted app experience by not being redirected away from their apps.

Consistent visual experience across different devices: Developers can quickly integrate native dynamic templates, reducing ad development time. In addition, intelligent matching guarantees consistent advertising experiences across devices and apps.

Register now for more benefits

Developers who register now will receive a wide range of perks and rewards. Huawei Ads can be integrated into an app in as little as three working days. Developers who register have access to standby support from Huawei technical teams, Huawei Developer Day and workshops participation privileges, as well as access to various other resources. Huawei is also ready to provide optimisation solutions to address developers’ pain points and requirements and help developers learn more about industry practices so that they can make full use of Huawei Ads and monetise their apps quickly and effectively.

If you, as an app developer, have a completed app, which you would like to include on Huawei’s vast AppGallery platform, you can visit https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/, or contact the Huawei South Africa mobile service team on developersa@huawei.com to find out how Huawei can support you.