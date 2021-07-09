Huawei MateBook 14: The ultimate embodiment of craftsmanship

For professionals looking for a practical and sleek laptop, the choices are plentiful. But only a few stand out that can showcase their own personality and taste. With the newly launched MateBook 14, Huawei has built a high-quality laptop that not only brings a slim and sleek metal body but also a stylish design that boasts a minimalist look the MateBook series is known for.

Craftsmanship packed inside a slim design

Featuring clean lines that exude a true aesthetic feel, the Huawei MateBook 14 comes in a space-grey colour that brings a classic look with an energetic feel. As an ideal companion for work or travel, the MateBook 14, which weighs just 1.49kg, is easier to carry around when on the move. Add to that the lightweight design that measures only 15.9mm at its thickest part.

Inspired by the concept of “pureness”, the Huawei MateBook 14 features a tough metallic body that is made from 5252 aluminium alloy. This material is tempered by an oxidation process that involves more than 40 steps that greatly improves the laptop’s resistance against dirt, corrosion and daily wear and tear. The tough edges also embody the laptop’s active style, which was processed with a CNC diamond-cutting machine. This in turn provides a tough exterior but which is gentle to the touch.

The Huawei MateBook 14’s sleek metal chassis is sandblasted with an advanced process that results in a smooth, polished surface

More than that, careful attention was given with how the laptop feels. The Huawei MateBook 14’s sleek metal chassis is sandblasted with an advanced process that results in a smooth, polished surface.

The laptop also features an expansive 14-inch, 2K-resolution touch screen display with a 2 160×1 440-pixel resolution and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It has a pixel density of 185 pixels per inch, as well as support for 100% of the sRGB colour space. The 3:2 FullView display supports a 1 500:1 contrast ratio plus a peak brightness of 300 nits, perfect for viewing and editing high-resolution images and videos.

With the Huawei MateBook 14, users can be assured that with the aesthetically pleasing design also comes durability and reliability not found on other laptops.

The Huawei MateBook 14’s slim and sleek design is the ultimate embodiment of craftsmanship.

Service warranty

Once you purchase the Huawei MateBook 14, you will get a two-year collect, repair and return VIP service warranty with 24/7 online technical support valued at R1 299.

Get your Huawei Matebook 14 in-store now at R24 999. It comes with the premium Huawei Backpack, Huawei Bluetooth mouse and Huawei VIP service all valued at R2 997 included (Ts&Cs apply).