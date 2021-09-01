Huawei nova 8 now on sale in South Africa

Huawei nova 8 blends technology with stunning aesthetics: At both the front and rear, the Huawei nova 8 uses a curved-glass design, while retaining the physical buttons on the side for functionality and aesthetics. By using a sophisticated glass grinding process, the curved edges from the front and back perfectly fit into the metal mid-frame, making it feel smooth and sleek.

64-megapixel AI quad camera

Inside the Nebular Camera System is a powerful quad-camera consisting of a 64-megapixel HD main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera, which lets users capture when exploring.

Using 4-in-1 light fusion technology, the 64MP main camera makes it easier for people at all skill levels to take pictures in crystal-clear quality. The night can’t stop people from exploring. The Super Night Mode makes photos sharper, brighter and ready to share.

Huawei nova 8 also makes wide-angle photos look more natural with its 120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera and anti-distortion AI algorithm. To help people create artful photos, the bokeh camera creates natural bokeh effects for portraits, while the macro camera takes up-close shots in clear, minute details, with a focus distance of just 4cm.

Dual-view video is here to help vloggers record HD 1080p videos in a playful way. The display will split in two, with one showing a close-up shot captured by the ultra-wide-angle camera, and the other displaying the whole picture seized by the main camera — great for shooting events or locations, such as visiting a park.

The 32MP high-res front camera makes everyone look amazing in selfies. Even at night, Super Night Selfie 2.0 has it taken care of, and the built-in AI algorithm removes flares reflected from glasses for ready-to-share selfies.

66W Huawei SuperCharge

The 66W Huawei SuperCharge support saves users the trouble of charging the device frequently, especially during games and movies. It can be charged to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes. In the time it takes to have breakfast or a cup of coffee, users can have the phone fully charged and ready to go.

Huawei nova 8 comes in a stunning “blush gold” colourway. It features a thin and light body that weighs only 169g, so users can feel the delight as they hold it in their hand. From the back, the universe-inspired Nebular Camera System sits elegantly on the exquisite glass panel, giving the device a unique and highly recognisable look.

Special deal

The Huawei nova 8 is now on sale. You can get it in a bundle deal with the Huawei FreeBuds 4i for R12 999. The smartphone comes with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen-guard service, free unboxing service at store and 50 days’ screen insurance. It’s also available from the Huawei Store (online), Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C and Takealot.