Huawei launches the all-new nova series in South Africa

Huawei’s newest nova series, which was launched at The Galleria in Sandton on Thursday, raises the smartphone experience with a bold design, advanced camera capabilities and productivity-boosting features.

The Huawei nova series specifically targets the African youth by bringing them not one but two spectacular devices that are price conscious, stylish and socially on par with what is out there right now. These two devices are the Huawei nova 8 and Huawei nova Y60.

“Gen-Z pride themselves on being the most digitally connected generation that keeps getting better and better. They prefer bite-sized video content and are not about to start compromising now; that’s why Huawei has tailored two smartphones just for them that meet their needs,” says Justin Sun, GM of Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa.

Huawei also announced its collaboration with sneaker brand Bathu and another exciting Huawei Joburg Day with 947 collab, for their event in October.

The Huawei nova 8 comes in a spectacular Blush Gold colour. It features a thin and light body that weighs only 169g. From the back, the universe-inspired Nebular Camera System sits elegantly on the exquisite glass panel, giving the device a unique and highly recognisable look.

The display on the Huawei nova 8 can render up to 1.07 billion colours, which allows the display to show smoother gradients and more realistic content in vivid colours. So, if you’re going to be spending hours on end watching YouTube videos, streaming video content or playing games, you’re guaranteed the best time because the quality will enhance your viewing pleasure even more.

Capture all the best angles

The Huawei nova 8 is equipped with a 64-megapixel high-resolution rear camera that lets you take vividly sharp photos. Using incredible 4-in-1 light fusion technology, it can capture more detail in crystal-clear quality during the day or at night. When taking photos at night, Huawei nova 8 Super Night Mode makes sure that you still capture your best angles ever. It makes your photos sharp, bright and ready to share thanks to AI technology and the 120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera. The main camera and ultra-wide camera on the back of the Huawei nova 8 work together to enable dual-view video. And if you love selfies, the 32-megapixel front camera snaps hi-res selfies which will make you the talk of the town among your social circles, because who doesn’t love a good selfie?

SuperCharge battery

The 66W Huawei SuperCharge support saves users the trouble of charging the device frequently, especially during games and movies. It can be charged to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes. In the time it takes to have a quick shower and breakfast, users can have the phone fully charged and ready to go.

And here is the Huawei nova Y60

Super-smart cameras

If you are passionate about taking stunning pictures and sharing them on social media, then the Huawei nova Y60 will impress you. The Huawei nova Y60 comes with a solid AI triple camera, allowing users to capture clearer photos of everyday moments with ease. The 13MP main camera has an f/1.8 large aperture.

Even at night or in low-light conditions, the built-in noise reduction processes make photos look bright and clear. The 120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera allows users to include more people in a group photo, while the depth camera creates a blurred background effect to make the subject stand out. The 8MP front camera and built-in AI beauty algorithm offers customised beautifying effects, making the Huawei nova Y60 a great selfie phone. With a 6.6-inch Huawei FullView display, the new nova series gives users an immersive multimedia experience. Covered with a simple yet trendy hood, the Huawei nova Y60 is available in two classic colours – crush green and midnight black.

More social media time thanks to longer battery life

Equipped with a 5 000mAh large battery and Huawei’s power-saving AI algorithms, the Huawei nova Y60 lets users explore as much of what they love on their phone throughout the day. Coupled with ultra power saving mode, the smartphone can last longer even when the battery level is low, which is a welcome relief, especially if you’re on the go and rely heavily on your device.

The Huawei nova Series is designed to let the Gen-Zer enjoy the user-friendly experience and services of Huawei products at a more affordable price, with the Huawei nova Y60 for R3 099. And, if you’re into being the plug among your friends for all things cool and exclusive, then the Huawei nova 8 is the right device for you at R12 999.

Huawei nova 8

Pre-order the Huawei nova 8 now for R99 before 30 August and get R1 100 off. Receive a Huawei FreeBuds 4i and Huawei Watch GT Bundle offer valued at R5 698. Visit the Huawei Store (online). T&Cs apply.

Huawei nova Y60

Pre-order the Huawei nova Y60 now for R3 099 before 31 August and receive the Bluetooth headphones and Bluetooth speaker bundle valued at R1 298. Visit the Huawei Store (online). T&Cs apply.

Both these smartphones come with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at store and 50 days screen insurance.