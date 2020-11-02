Huawei launches powerful new search engine in South Africa - TechCentral

Huawei announced new developments to its Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem at the Mate 40 Series launch event last week, including Petal Search, which is now available in South Africa.

Huawei’s official search engine app, Petal Search, now is available in over 170 countries and regions and supports over 50 languages. A voice search feature is also integrated into the app, supporting English, Spanish, French, Arabic and more. These features help Petal Search meet the needs of users accustomed to an efficient and mobile-centric lifestyle.

Petal Search offers search capabilities across more than 20 categories, including apps, news, videos, images, shopping, flights and local businesses. It also develops and integrates various tools such as weather, calculator, exchange rates and even paper queries, to help users easily obtain daily information.

Additionally, Petal Search leverages Huawei devices’ AI capabilities, allowing users to search by taking photos or by uploading images through its visual search function. It recognises a wide range of objects such as people, animals and landmarks and will introduce new capabilities such as plant identification. For instance, users can simply take a photo of a dish and Petal Search will provide the recipe.

Intuitive interface

With the new update, the search experience is now visually richer. Search results are presented in over 300 types of information cards, as opposed to simple Web links, aggregating and visualising news and services according to users’ needs.

In addition, with the cooperation of global and local partners, Petal Search is actively developing local life search services to provide users with a rich location- and scenario-based search experience. When users look up local life content, Petal Search provides them with high-quality, popular, localised information such as personalised recommendations for nearby foods, rated local attractions and shopping discounts.

Prioritising privacy and security

Petal Search is compliant with security policies, laws and regulations for every country in which it is available. It is also certified with the ePrivacyseal data protection seal of approval and complies with GDPR data protection requirements. The search engine also provides a variety of search modes – including safe search and incognito mode.

Find out more about Petal Search.